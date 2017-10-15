One room, filled with Newfoundland and Labrador's uniformed service members, showed how closely connected they all are.

With attendees dressed in their finest ceremonial attire on Saturday night in St. John's, the annual Uniformed Services Gala is supposed to be light-hearted evening.

It allows people from all uniformed disciplines a chance to mingle, network and celebrate — but it was obvious that thoughts of Cpl. Trevor O'Keefe were never far off.

Seeing RCMP members adorned in their red serges, among the crowd of about two hundred, made it impossible to forget about O'Keefe's suicide, which was looming over what is supposed to be a celebration.

Members of the province's RCMP and other uniformed personnel enter a banquet room at CFS St. John's for the annual Uniformed Services Gala Saturday. (CBC/Fred Hutton)

Nine years ago, organizers decided to hold this special gala as a way to bring together police officers, firefighters, paramedics, military personnel, coast guard, corrections and sheriffs officers, and fish and wildlife enforcement.

'It's been a tough year for us — all of us.' - RCMP Staff Sgt. (Ret'd) Jim Power

With the exception of a toast to the Queen and a segment of the Marches, played by the Royal Newfoundland Regiment Band to signify each group's song, it's not a formal event.

This was, however, the first gathering since word of O'Keefe's suicide shocked the policing community and those who knew the affable and always-smiling RCMP officer.

Symbolic place setting

Off to the side of the main banquet area at CFS St. John's there was an empty, lone seat at a small round table. Everything about this place setting held a special meaning.

It was the table for absent and fallen comrades.

The other larger tables were elegantly decorated with 12 to 14 seats. The table for absent and fallen comrades had just a single seat and place setting.

Each item on it, even the shape of the table itself, had a special meaning.

This table is set up to remember fallen comrades at the annual Uniformed Services Gala in St. John's on Saturday. (CBC/Fred Hutton)

"It's round to show our everlasting concern for our departed comrades," said Fish and Wildlife Officer Heather Novak.

Novak and retired RCMP Staff Sgt. Jim Power stood in front of the silent crowd explaining the significance of the table.

"The slice of lemon on the table is to remind us of the bitter fate of those who will never return," Power said.

There was also a pinch of salt, which Novak explained, "symbolizes the tears endured by the families of those who have sacrificed all."

Inverted glasses on the table, because the comrade can't be there to toast the occasion. And of course the empty seat.

"It's been a tough year for us — all of us," Power said after the dinner.

"This is a way to honour their memory."