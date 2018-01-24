Women's centres in western Newfoundland will soon be offering a service for women who decide to terminate a pregnancy.

The Corner Brook Status of Women Council says doulas have been trained to offer support before, during and after an abortion procedure.

A doula, sometimes called a birth coach, is usually associated with helping women during labour and post partum but the women's council says the role can be broader.

"We hope that people really understand that this is about providing support when often there is none. We don't believe this is an easy decision for anyone to make," said executive director Paula Sheppard Thibeau.

Services not available in region

Sheppard Thibeau said with no abortion services offered in the city, the process of terminating a pregnancy can be extra isolating and stressful for women there who make that decision.

"Abortion often has a lot of stigma associated with it," she told the Corner Brook Morning Show.

"So for women who have made this choice, they may not have a lot of family or friends that they can turn to for support or even to talk to about what they're going through."

Mifegymiso is a two-drug combination used to terminate an early pregnancy. Regulations are unclear in Newfoundland and Labrador and it is not currently covered by MCP. (CBC)

Sheppard Thibeau said most Corner Brook women who decide to go ahead with an abortion have to travel to St. John's, She said access to the drug Mifegymiso — also known as the abortion pill — is still quite difficult.

The council is still figuring out the logistics of how to properly offer abortion support services in the region, but several doulas were trained in the fall by Atlantic Abortion Support Services in Halifax.

'Silent supporter'

In the training, they're learning about the kinds of support that women may require, how doulas can leave their own personal experiences and biases at the door and techniques they can use to be what's called a "silent supporter."

"Having to [get an abortion] by yourself and not feeling like you have anyone to trust, to talk to, can be very isolating and lonely," Sheppard Thibeau said.

"The reasons for choosing to terminate a pregnancy are quite varied but there always seems to be some component of trauma. We would just like people to understand that it's important everyone has someone that they can turn to."

The Corner Brook women's group says the idea is to offer physical and emotional support to women who terminate a pregnancy. (Shutterstock)

Sheppard Thibeau says the Status of Women Council wants to determine which physicians and pharmacies are on board before officially laying out a plan.

"We want to try and get a clear picture of the landscape on the west coast before we roll this out," she said,