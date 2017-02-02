A Virgin Atlantic 787-900 was diverted to St. John's airport early Thursday morning because of a medical emergency involving the pilot, CBC has learned.

A spokesperson with the St. John's Airport Authority confirmed for CBC News that the flight, which was heading from Newark to London's Heathrow Airport, landed in St. John's around 4:10 a.m.

Erika Kelland, the airport authority's marketing and communications advisor, couldn't confirm what the medical emergency was, but said the pilot was receiving care.

"We know that he is being treated right now," she told CBC Thursday morning.

There were about 140 people on board the flight, including crew, said Kelland, and accommodations have been provided for them while the airline determines whether the same flight will leave later Thursday, or if a new crew will need to be brought in.

Kelland said the passengers are expected to be on their way again by evening.