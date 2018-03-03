The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a woman has died, following a vehicle-pedestrian accident in the west end of St. John's.

Police and emergency responders were called to the scene on Brookfield Road around 6:40 p.m. Friday.

The RNC closed a section of road near Marie's Mini Mart for a number of hours, with police investigators maintaining a presence.

The woman, 61, succumbed to the injuries she received in the accident.

Sources to CBC said the woman had been struck by two separate vehicles, but this has not been confirmed by police.

The RNC said the woman's next of kin have been notified and "no further information will be released with respect to the victim."

