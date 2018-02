Check your wallets and pockets.

Atlantic Lottery Corporation says a ticket sold somewhere in Newfoundland and Labrador for the Feb. 23 Lotto MAX draw is worth a lot of money. $60,000,000.

Details on the prize winner or winners, will be released as soon as the winner comes forward to collect their winnings.

It's not yet known where the winning ticket was purchased.

