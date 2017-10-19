A 500-pound brass bell police say was stolen from a cemetery in Norris Arm, in central Newfoundland, has been found.

It was located at an antique shop in Bishop's Falls. RCMP said the owner of the store "was only too happy" to return the bell to St. Luke's Anglican Church.

The bell was a centrepiece in an open area of the cemetery, not hung in a steeple, when it was reportedly stolen, according to Const. Mark House on Monday, which is when police were called about the theft.

The church had taken to social media to plead for its return, citing the sentimental value of an object from the resettled Exploits Island.

Police said the investigation is continuing.