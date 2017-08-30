The federal government is investing $5.2 million in new and expanded facilities for the Canadian Coast Guard and Fisheries and Oceans Canada in Placentia.

A new Canadian Coast Guard building will be built to house both the Marine Communications and Traffic Services (MCTS) Centre and the Electronics and Informatics Technical Workshop.

Pamela Walter, an MCTS officer in Placentia, will soon be working from a brand new building. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

DFO's Conservation and Protection office will move to a new building which includes a warehouse for an inshore fisheries patrol boat.

According to a release issued by DFO, the new digs will allow for "faster and more flexible operations for compliance, investigation, and enforcement activities throughout Placentia Bay and the surrounding area."

Both of the new buildings will be LEED-certified. Construction begins in September with a completion date set for fall 2018. After equipment installation, the MCTS is expected to be up and running by spring 2019.