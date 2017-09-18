The St. John's International Women's Film Festival has announced its five-day film-filled lineup.

The 28th edition of the annual festival has selected a movie from St. John's director Jordan Canning, Suck It Up, to start it all off Oct. 18.

"That film has been blowing up at festivals across the country and across the world," said the festival's executive director, Jenn Brown.

"We are, I believe, its last festival before it's hoping to go to theatres. We really want people to come out, celebrate Jordan and this really amazing story."

Noreen Golfman, chair of the SJIWFF board, talks about the festival lineup at a news conference Monday. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Along with Canning's Suck It Up the festival boasts more than 40 films, features and shorts, not to mention Q&As, panels and workshops.

"I think that the fact that one of the second-longest-running women's film festivals in the world is here in St. John's, Newfoundland, is kind of an amazing testament to the calibre of the industry here, to the women here," said Brown.

"Our motto is 'Made by women for everyone,' and it really is that."

This is Jenn Brown's sixth year as executive director of the festival. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

A chance to learn

On Monday, the festival handed out a little bit of hardware as well — the 2017 RBC Michelle Jackson Emerging Filmmaker Award to St. John's writer, director and producer Kerry Gamberg.

In the audience, cheering her on, was last year's winner, Emily Bridger.

"You get to make a short film, which is an amazing opportunity in and of itself, but also the prize provides you with mentorship so you also get to learn twice as much as you would normally making a film," said Bridger.

"My mentor this year was Lindsay MacKay, and she's a director from Toronto and she's amazing. It's just such a great experience."

Emily Bridger's short film will help close out the festival Oct. 22. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Thanks to the award, Bridger was able to make the short film Waste It, which she described as a film within a film in which a woman is trying to make a movie while grappling with the past. That film will play at the Scotiabank Theatre on the closing night of the festival.

"It's so amazing," she said.

"This festival is almost as old as I am, so it's always been a source of inspiration and support to me so it means so much."

Promoting the city

Organizers also decided to have a little fun, teaming up with local company Perfect Day to create 3D programs for the festival.

"We've got some old-school red and blue glasses and there are lots of hidden 3D elements in the guide so we encourage you to grab the programs and look through them," Brown said.

In an homage to the past, the festival has 3D glasses included with every program. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Along with the throwback programs, the festival is offering something a little different when it comes to the workshops. Brown said it's going to try to show off what's outside of the movie theatres, with a location scout panel.

"We kind of want to get people out of their seats and up on their feet and exploring the city a bit," she said.

"People who come here are so excited for the film festival itself but we also want to open up an opportunity for them to bring in their business here."

The festival runs Oct 18-22.