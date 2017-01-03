The day after a record snowfall on the Avalon Peninsula, the Progressive Conservative Opposition has renewed its call for the Newfoundland and Labrador government to improve snowclearing efforts.

"The [Dwight] Ball Liberals' choice to slash highway snowclearing services is making driving treacherous, jeopardizing lives and making an avoidable tragedy far more likely," said Barry Petten, the Transportation and Works critic for the PCs.

The 26 centimetres of snow that fell at the St. John's airport Monday was a Jan. 2 record, busting the 1981 record of 21.6 centimetres.

"People are posting photos of highways in abysmal conditions with not a plow in sight. It's shocking to see major highways left in such a state when drivers are using them," Petten said in a statement.

Last week, an ambulance operator said the lack of snowclearing made it difficult to transport a patient from Whitbourne to the Janeway children's hospital in St. John's on Christmas Day.

"I know that we're under [financial] restraint but I think when it's actually snowing out and you got windy, stormy conditions I think those trucks should be on 24-7," Wade Smith, owner of Smith's Paramedic Services, told CBC.

3 hours for 150-kilometre drive

Susan Khaladkar of Sunnyside told the St. John's Morning Show on Tuesday that it took three hours to travel what is normally a 150-kilometre drive from the town, on the northwestern edge of the Avalon Peninsula, to St. John's on Jan. 2, including a detour through Holyrood due to a sinkhole on the highway.

"It wasn't a good drive, because there was really not much snowclearing [that] had taken place. There might have been a pass through, but it was pretty greasy," she said.

From Whitbourne to St. John's, the highway was reduced to a single lane, she said.

'If you were in an emergency vehicle, I don't know how you'd get through.' - Susan Khaladkar

Khaladkar said she chalked up the condition to the statutory holiday, but said the highway was still dangerous. While her trip wasn't an emergency, she said, she was visiting her brother in the hospital.

"If you were in an emergency vehicle, I don't know how you'd get through," she said.

"Well, you'd have to get through with a snowplow in front of you, I guess."