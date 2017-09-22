While some communities struggle to find enough candidates for a municipal election or have their mayor and councils acclaimed, there's no lack of interest in Trout River.

The small town of fewer than 600 people on the west coast of Newfoundland has 24 candidates running for seven seats.

Lorraine Barnes, Trout River's town clerk, says it was surprising to see all the names come in on nomination day.

"It was like 'oh my,' there was a lot of interest," she said.

"With a small town, a lot of people [are] interested and want to give back to the community, I'm thinking."

It's not the first time that there's been significant interest for council in the town, as Barnes said said 22 people ran 12 years ago, but that hasn't always been the case.

She said there were just enough people to form a council in 2013, but thinks more people want to have a say this time around.

"People think it's time to give back to their small community," said Barnes.

Open race

Despite the interest, she said there aren't any signs around the community, and much of the campaigning is being done by word of mouth or on social media.

"It could go either way, it's anybody's chance to get in because [there are] so many people," said Barnes.

Whoever is elected, it's likely they'll be a Crocker or a Brake. Ten people with the last name Crocker, and five with the last name Brake are in the running.

And Barnes said she did manage to get all 24 names to fit on one ballot.