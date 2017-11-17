Twenty years ago today, against a typically grey St. John's sky, Brian Tobin addressed a crowd of hopeful Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

The crowd cheered and clapped and threw streamers into the air.

"We've done it," he said. "We have first oil."

And with that, Newfoundland and Labrador was officially in the oil business. First oil was pumping at Hibernia, the province's first offshore oil project.

The Hibernia oil project is launched2:30

In a province still reeling from the cod moratorium a few years before, that first trickle of black gold from the gravity based platform 315 kilometres southeast of St. John's carried big expectations and big dreams.

"I believe that Newfoundland and Labrador will enter the next millennium, the next decade, the year 2000, very much as a province that is showing significant and strong growth, and will come out of the next decade very close to being a have province of Canada," said Tobin, at the time.

Brian Tobin, left, stands beside Hibernia president Harvey Smith, and cabinet minister Chuck Furey, right, to announce first oil 20 years ago. (CBC)

Tobin wasn't too far off: thanks to oil riches from Hibernia, and then from the Terra Nova and White Rose fields, the province was officially off the federal dole and safely into "have province" status in 2009, under Danny Williams and the PCs.

When the project was first developed, Hibernia was only expected to have 520 million barrels of oil, and was forecast to run dry sometime between 2015 and 2017.

But it surpassed all expectations: on Dec. 22, 2016, one billion barrels of oil had been pumped from the field, with more to come.

The Hibernia project now employs over 1,500 people and contributes millions of dollars every year to the province's coffers, and is expected to for another 15 to 20 years.

Brian Tobin hoped oil would pull Newfoundland and Labrador out of the poverty that followed the cod moratorium. (CBC)

The development of satellite fields like the Hibernia Southern Extension and Ben Nevis reservoirs has allowed Hiberina to continue pumping crude beyond its projected lifespan.

The project was built at a cost of nearly $6 billion, and according to the provincial government, the value of the oil produced up to a year ago was more than $65 billion.

Twenty years after the announcement that Hibernia was pumping oil, here's a look at the CBC News report that aired on Here and Now back on Nov 17, 1997.