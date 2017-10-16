A few Newfoundland musicians got a workout Sunday night carrying home their MusicNL awards.

Janet Cull, the Kubasonics and Steve Maloney walked away from the gala at the St. John's Convention Centre with three awards each.

The gala was both an awards show and a celebration of MusicNL's 25th anniversary. Attendees were treated to performances by Amelia Curran, The Once and Shanneyganock.

Ukrainian folk-jam band Kubasonics won every category in which they were nominated: folk/roots artist of the year, group of the year and entertainer of the year.

The Kubasonics perform at Sunday night's MusicNL awards gala. (Chad Pelley)

Cull and Maloney, both singer-songwriters, each went in with five nominations. Cull picked up the trophy for pop/rock artist of the year, album of the year and female artist of the year.

Maloney was crowned country artist of the year, alternative artist of the year and Ron Hynes SOCAN songwriter of the year.

Amelia Curran helped celebrate MusicNL's 25th anniversary Sunday night. (MusicNL/Facebook)

Mick Davis was named male artist of the year. Clare Follett, 15, and the band Town House tied for rising star of the year award.

Darren "Boobie" Brown, who plays with the Kubasonics, got the side musician of the year nod.

JYAY took home the hardware for MusicNL's first ever rap/hip-hop artist of the year award and former CBC Radio producer Glen Tilley won a lifetime achievement award.



For a complete list of winners, head to MusicNL's website.