Danny Breen is the new mayor of St. John's.

Breen was the Ward 1 councillor for the past eight years. He defeats Renee Sharpe and Andy Wells, who was mayor from 1997 to 2008.



Sheilagh O'Leary is deputy mayor.

Breen thank his family, Andy Well and offering praise for @renee4mayor #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/qiZz1YxACL — @Jeremy_Eaton

Many new faces will be joining Breen and O'Leary at city hall: Deanne Stapleton won in Ward 1, Hope Jamieson took Ward 2, Jamie Korab won in Ward 3, and Ian Froude won Ward 4.

Wally Collins returns to Ward 5.



Maggie Burton joins council veterans Dave Lane, Sandy Hickman and Debbie Hanlon in the councillor at large position.

As for Mount Pearl, Dave Acker has won the mayoral race.



The results for the other municipalities in the northeast Avalon will follow.