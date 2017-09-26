Marystown Mayor Sam Synard says he feels "vindicated" by a victory in this year's municipal election.

Synard was re-elected over council challenger Lisa Slaney in Tuesday's ballot for the mayor's chair in Marystown, according to unofficial results posted to the town's Facebook page. When he returns to the office, he will be accompanied by an entirely new slate of councillors.

Synard said it's a good step to return to normalcy for a town council he once called "dysfunctional."

"Four years in Marystown, the last four years, is well documented. And it's been a rough four years, so I feel somewhat vindicated, I guess. To some degree," he said.

"The people have spoken, they've elected a whole new group of people …I want to unite the community, and I want to move forward with good economic development and good municipal infrastructure."

Councillors elected in Marystown are:

Michael Brennan

Gary Myles

Nora Tremblett

Andrew Edwards

Keith Keating

Loretta Lewis

