Twelve months can fly by quickly, and nothing can seem as fleeting as a tweet … right? 

Sure, social media has a notoriously in-the-moment flair, but tweets live on, and can also provide an insight into what made us smile, think and frown.

We took a look back at some of the characters, moments and scenes that caught our fancy over the last 12 months. Take a sip of eggnog while we cast a backward glance. [Don't forget to follow us on Twitter!

The Pearson kitchen party

Believe it or not, well over a million people read our story about the impromptu kitchen party that broke out at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, when passengers aboard a St. John's-bound WestJet flight made the best of a delay. Their hastily staged singalong delighted the country. 

The moose that wanted a double-double

It turns out that moose need their caffeine fix, just like the rest of us. This video from January was just one of the moose encounters that stuck out.

Months later, we had another curious moose sighting … although it appeared another type of beverage might have been involved.

Come From Away hits the Great White Way

It took years to write, stage, cast and fine-tune, but the Canadian-made musical Come From Away made its Broadway debut this spring … to thunderous applause.

When Come From Away won a Tony award in June, the crowd in Gander was thrilled for the Broadway musical.

Look! Up in the sky! 

Alien visitors? No, it was just a suspected shooting star crashing over Southside Hills.

Shooting star or crash over Southside Hills

Brad and the Brier

Reporters from across the country came to St. John's for the Brier in March, where Brad Gushue's rink finally captured the one win that had eluded them — and doing it before a hometown audience made it that much sweeter. 

Joined at the Hip 

A Clarenville minister's heartfelt tribute to late singer Gord Downie was appreciated by Tragically Hip fans across the country.

What is updog? 

One of our favourite chuckles this year involved this exchange involving former mayor Andy Wells, who was attempting a political comeback in the St. John's municipal election, and who took to Twitter to answer questions from the public. 

That prompted one of the best Twitter jokes of the year.

A meteorologist has to do what a meteorologist has to do 

When a particularly strong windstorm hit in March, our own Ryan Snoddon went to some great lengths to capture the data and prove just how powerful the winds were.

How the ace got chased 

All summer, thousands of people flooded into the Goulds area of St. John's, eager to get the winning card. The crowds overwhelmed the streets in the area. A couple of our tweets show just how massive the weekly event became.

Amid all of those chase the ace moments, our tweet that was shared the most was Jeremy Eaton's quick-on-his-feet response to a barmping car.

Farewell, potted meat

As the year neared its end, a staple in a good many cupboards took its leave.

We got funky with fundraising

We asked residents to give for #CBCFeedNL, and weren't beneath poking fun at ourselves to do it.

And the audience? You delivered. 

Dear Santa … about my brother

Earlier this month, our tweet about Christmas, sibling rivalry and spraypaint really took off. 

The bread thread of the year 

A string of tweets that gave us a real rise, pun very much intended, was Krista D. Ball's hilarious description of getting her mom's recipe for baking bread. Here's how it started.

You can read the whole thing here. 