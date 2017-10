A man owing more than $20,000 in outstanding traffic-related fines was arrested Saturday in St. John's.

At 4 p.m., Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers pulled over the 39-year-old driver, who has a suspended licence, in the central area of the city.

The RNC said the man was also operating his vehicle with no insurance.

Police held him in custody for a court appearance on Sunday morning.

The vehicle was impounded.