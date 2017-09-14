RCMP have released more information about the three people who died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on the Trans-Canada Highway in western Newfoundland.

The victims are a 56-year-old woman from Sop's Arm, a 44-year-old woman from Pollards Point and a 71-year-old man from Labrador.

Police said two other people were taken to hospital in Corner Brook.

RCMP responded to the scene just west of Howley Junction around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. The road was impassable while emergency responders tended to the scene, and one lane was opened for traffic at 11:30 a.m.

Police say the investigation is continuing.