Not one, but two speeding tickets in the space of an hour for a woman driving near Witless Bay Line on Friday.

Holyrood RCMP said officers clocked a woman driving over 150 km/h heading east on the Trans-Canada Highway at around 1:50 p.m., stopped her, and gave her a speeding ticket.

Roughly an hour later, the same patrol unit noticed the same woman speeding in the westbound lane near the Witless Bay Line.

This time, said the police, she was driving a little slower, at over 130 km/h. Again, the woman was given a speeding ticket.

Fines for those speeding offences could total close to $1,000.

According to the province's demerit point system, the woman could lose up to seven points for convictions for speeding that much over the posted limit of 100 km/h.