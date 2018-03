What's being branded as a restructuring has resulted in two people out of a job at the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation as of Wednesday.

The vice-president of sales and the chief information officer were eliminated, confirmed NLC spokesperson Greg Gill.

According to Gill, the sales position won't be filled and the CIO position will be reviewed before deciding to hire someone else for that role.

Steve Winter, the long-time head of the N.L. Liquor Corporation, was fired in January.