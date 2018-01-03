A 45-year-old man is dead after two snowmobilers went through the ice on a pond in Mobile, about 50 kilometres south of St. John's. Police, paramedics and fire crews responded shortly after noon Wednesday.

Police said a 23-year-old man managed to pull himself out of the water, walk about two kilometres to a nearby cabin and call emergency services.

He is in stable condition after being airlifted to hospital in St. John's, according to RCMP Cpl. Danny Williams, who spoke to reporters at the scene Wednesday afternoon.

Search and rescue crews are working to recover the body of the 45-year-old man, but it's unclear how long those efforts will be able to continue Wednesday with daylight soon starting to fade, Williams added.

RCMP Cpl. Danny Williams told reporters efforts are underway to recover the body of a 45-year-old man. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Ferryland RCMP, the Witless Bay Fire Department and ambulances responded, and paramedics used snowmobiles to get better access to the scene once they arrived.

Dozens helped with rescue attempt

Williams said about 45 people — including first responders and people from the community — helped with rescue efforts.

"It's great to see the community come together at a time like this and help as much as they can," Williams said on scene.

He is urging people to remember that all ice is not safe.

"If you're not sure if the ponds are frozen or bodies of water are frozen, stay away from them," Williams said.