Two men in Labrador are safe and sound this week thanks to some forward thinking.

The men borrowed a satellite personal tracker — or SPOT device — from Hopedale RCMP before leaving that community to visit family in Natuashish on the morning of Jan. 26.

RCMP Sgt. Darryl MacMullin told CBC News the men ran into trouble around 7:55 p.m., getting their snowmobiles "stuck somewhere on the outskirts of Natuashish."

They activated the SOS feature on the SPOT device, to let police know they were in an emergency situation.

That device shared their geographic coordinates, near Davis Inlet, which helped local search and rescue crews and police officers safely find the two men around 10:30 that night.

Difference between life and death

With their snowmobiles finally pulled out from where they were stuck, MacMullin said the men travelled on to Natuashish with no injuries.

"It's the difference between a search and rescue mission becoming a recovery mission, and no one wants that," MacMullin said of the SPOT device.

He said there have been too many cases where people have gotten stranded and "succumbed to Mother Nature," so MacMullin hopes this latest story reminds everyone of the importance of being prepared.

There are 10 SPOTs available for the public to borrow — for free — in Hopedale, with five at the RCMP office and five at the wildlife office.

MacMullin said people should always make a plan when travelling on the land. Let someone else know your route, when you expect to arrive, and to dress for the conditions.

Along with the SPOT device, he said it's wise to carry a satellite phone, marine radio, or other means of emergency communication. as well as supplies in case you get stranded.