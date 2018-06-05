Sites announced for 2 long-term care centres in central Newfoundland

The provincial government has announced the locations for two, 60-bed, long-term care facilties in central Newfoundland.

In Grand Falls-Windsor, Scott Avenue — between Valley Road and the site of the former Abitibi Consolidated mill — will be home to the new building.

In Gander, the facility will be built next next to the College of the North Atlantic campus, and accessible via Magee Road.

There have been several incidents where elderly patients have faced moving to other facilities because no beds were available — in one case, 125 kilometres away, which was ultimately nixed because the patient's family objected.

Construction to start next year

Close to 200 public service employees will be needed to staff the two centres, according to a media release issued by government Tuesday.

"[The Gander location] will let more people remain in the community and be closer to their families. This will also help to alleviate existing pressures on the acute care system resulting in better access and better care for the people of the province," said Health Minister John Haggie in a media release.

Minister Al Hawkins says the new long-term care facility in Grand Falls-Windsor Staff will complement the care residents receive by staff at Carmelite House, pictured here. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"[This] will complement the quality care residents receive at Carmelite House and will greatly improve access to health care in the central region of the province," said Al Hawkins, who is education, skills and labour minister and MHA for Grand Falls-Windsor-Buchans.

Construction is expected to begin in 2019, according to a media release issued by the provincial government.

​

The companies that will be involved in the designing, building and maintenance of the new facilities are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Premier Dwight Ball, Haggie and other MHAs are in central Newfoundland Tuesday for several health-related announcements, including the introduction of remote mental health services using the provincial Telehealth system in Botwood.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador