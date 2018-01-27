Police in St. John's arrested two intruders inside a home early Saturday morning in centre city St. John's, and responded to a call of an armed robbery with a hammer at the Ultramar downtown just over 30 minutes later.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a complaint of a possible break-in at a home at 12:45 a.m., and found two men, aged 30 and 42, inside the home.

Officers discovered the vehicle the two men were driving was stolen.

It's not clear if anyone was home at the time.

Both men were charged with possession of stolen property and breaking and entering, and brought to the lockup for court in the morning.

Armed robbery with a hammer

At 1:20 a.m., members of the RNC patrol services, K9 unit and forensic identification unit were called to a report of an armed robbery at the Ultramar gas station on George Street in downtown St. John's.

Police were told a man went into the store carrying a hammer and demanding money.

While in the store the man caused damage with the hammer and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported, and as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday no arrest had been made.