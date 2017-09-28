Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Sheshatshiu and North West River didn't have electricity for hours two Saturdays ago and will be without it again overnight this Saturday into Sunday.

The region's backup generator has been broken since December 2016.

It was supposed to be fixed this summer — part of it was overhauled — but another issue was discovered two weekends ago while NL Hydro worked to increase capacity and transfer power lines.

Planned outage in Upper Lake Melville & area Sun. Oct. 1, 2AM-4PM for work on transmission equipment. Full advisory: https://t.co/XiMvoYuQfb — @NLHydro

The generator was supposed to keep the region online, but didn't.

"The previous problem we had was an oil leak in the engine section itself," said Rick Kennedy, Hydro's regional manager for Labrador.

Fix potentially months away

Now an exhaust leak is causing vibrations in the power turbine.

"The experts are still looking at the various options that they have. None of them, at this point, look real easy," he said. "We're possibly looking at the unit being out for a period of time, maybe two to three months."

Rick Kennedy is NL Hydro's regional manager for Labrador. (LinkedIn)

The outage this coming weekend will take place from 2 a.m. Saturday until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Households will be in the dark, but Kennedy said power will be supplied to some businesses, like gas stations, through another plant.

'The work we're doing is for the long term benefit of the system.' - Rick Kennedy

He said Hydro's resources are widespread and can be called on in the event there's an issue with the transmission line or transformer before the backup gas turbine has been fixed.

"We can bring people in from pretty much anywhere and we can get that done. We can staff up pretty quick."

There have been a number of outages in Labrador in recent months.

"I want to assure people that the work we're doing is for the long-term benefit of the system," Kennedy said.

By this time next year, he said transmission lines for central Labrador will be routed to Churchill Falls from a terminal station at Muskrat Falls.

"That will provide us significant reliability and capacity," he said.