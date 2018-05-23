13-year-old Labrador boy arrested for making school threats

A social media post that involved a potential threat to two schools in central Labrador has led to the arrest of a young teenager.

In a release Wednesday, Sheshatshiu Royal Canadian Mounted Police wrote that a complaint about the posting came in from the Lake Melville School in North West River at 9 a.m.

The alleged threat also involved the Sheshatshiu Innu School.

Both buildings went into what's called 'hold and secure' mode, which means that movements in the building were controlled.

The police investigation resulted in the arrest of a 13-year-old boy at his home. He cannot be identified due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He's been released into the care of a guardian and will appear in court in July.

Police said there is no threat to students or the public.