The Conservation Corps of Newfoundland and Labrador is celebrating its 25th anniversary by giving back to the community for a year.

"We wanted to do something to give back to these organizations, to say thank you for making us all that we are now after 25 years," says Stephanie Tucker, with the corps.

In its 12 Months of Kindness campaign, the group will do kind deeds for organizations such as the Ronald McDonald House and the Association for New Canadians on the 25th of every month.

Stephanie Tucker, with the Conservation Corps of Newfoundland and Labrador, is the host of the organization's show, EcoVision. (Submitted)

This month it's hosting a cold weather clothing campaign for the Single Parents Association of Newfoundland.

Showcasing green initiatives

Tucker said it's not only a way to help out local families — it also reduces clothing waste and electricity and oil use.

"We thought a clothing drive would be fitting with us, an environmental group. Help save on your power bill and it's great for the environment," Tucker told CBC's Central Morning Show.

The Corps is accepting clothing donations at its offices in St. John's, but will arrange pick-ups in other locations.

The Conservation Corps of also launched a TV show for its 25th anniversary. EcoVision showcases green initiatives from across the provinces. It can be viewed on Rogers TV or on the organization's YouTube channel.