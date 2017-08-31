A 23-year-old Carbonear man has been sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service for advertising a circumcision service – a medical practice – without having a medical licence to do so.

Joshua Chubbs was also ordered to pay a $100 victim surcharge in Newfoundland and Labrador provincial court Thursday afternoon in Harbour Grace.

Chubbs pleaded guilty to the charge Aug. 25, when another charge of practicing medicine without a licence was dropped.

His lawyer, Rosellen Sullivan, said Chubbs did not perform any surgeries and there was no evidence of him doing so.

Chubbs was charged under the province's medical act after a woman reported him to police in March 2017, sharing the story with CBC News at the time as well.

She said the 23-year-old messaged her on Facebook offering to perform a circumcision on her son, who is under 10, and said he could do the surgery at his home, which she described as "a cabin in the woods."

In court in Harbour Grace the week before the sentencing, the Crown suggested a $2,500 fine and period of probation would be an appropriate sentence.

Judge Bruce Short took a week to consider it, and Chubbs was sentenced Thursday.