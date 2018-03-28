Zenabis signs on as Pharmasave's medical marijuana supplier

Zenabis has signed a letter of intent with Pharmasave to become the pharmacy retailer's preferred medical marijuana supplier.

Under the agreement, Zenabis would supply and distribute medical cannabis through Pharmasave pharmacists across Canada.

The company owns a production plant in Atholville, west of Campbellton, as well as a location in Delta, B.C.

A deal needs the approval of Health Canada and also awaits the legalization of marijuana, which would allow medical marijuana to be distributed through pharmacies.

In November, Zenabis signed with the New Brunswick government to become one of its three suppliers of recreational marijuana.

Zenabis has signed a deal with Pharmasave to be the national brand's preferred medical marijuana supplier. (Radio-Canada )

Kevin Coft, the CEO of Zenabis, said the Pharmasave arrangement shows the company is gaining a reputation.

"They see that we're moving fast, we have a lot of attention to detail," he said, adding that the company has been in discussion with other potential buyers.

"We're just trying to make sure that, strategically, it is the right relationships that fulfil what the company wants to do, and that is we want to make sure that we're here for patients."

Shoppers Drug Mart has signed similar deals with Aurora Cannabis and Tilray Canada Ltd. to sell medical marijuana online.