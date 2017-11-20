Zenabis will be New Brunswick's third supplier of recreational marijuana, the provincial government announced Monday.

A memorandum of understanding with the Restigouche-based company has been signed in preparation for the federal government's legalization of recreational use, expected in July.

"​Having licensed, local producers, supply our retail will create jobs in New Brunswick," Premier Brian Gallant said in a statement.

Agreements have also been signed with two other New Brunswick cannabis producers, Organigram and Canopy Growth Corp.

"We are excited to enter into this arrangement with the province," Zenabis CEO Kevin Coft said in a statement.

"It will assure that the New Brunswick government has taken the necessary steps to serve market demand once legalization takes place."

It will also allow the company to make the necessary investments in machinery and equipment to provide a broad range of products for New Brunswick consumers.

A new Crown corporation, Cannabis Management Corp, will oversee the sale of recreational marijuana in the province.

Up to 20 stores will be established with strict policies in place: they will be located at least 300 metres away from schools, they will only display products under glass, and customers will need to show identification to prove they are of legal age before they can even get in, government officials have said.