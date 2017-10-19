Former priest Yvon Arsenault, already serving four years behind bars for molesting boys, could be tried in the new year on a new allegation of sexual indecency.

Arsenault was sent to prison last year after admitting to molesting nine boys in the 1970s. Since then, a 10th man has come forward with allegations.

Arsenault is now accused of indecently assaulting a male in Shediac between January 1970 and December 1973.

Arsenault has pleaded not guilty.

A preliminary inquiry was held today in Moncton court, and a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence to send the case to trial. Testimony from the hearing is covered by a publication ban.

A date for the trial will be chosen in the coming weeks.

Arsenault and the Moncton Archdiocese are also facing civil lawsuits related to his sex crimes.