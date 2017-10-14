Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP arrested a 13-year-old boy Friday after he allegedly brought an air gun to school.

Police were called to the River Valley Middle School at about 8:45 a.m. The principal of the school had contacted RCMP reporting that a student had brought the air gun to class with him, said Const. Brett Knox of the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP detachment.

The school was under hold and secure mode for a short period of time until the air gun was secured from the student, Knox said.

The youth was later released and is set to appear in youth court at a later date. No charges have been laid at this time.

Knox said he couldn't comment on why the student allegedly brought the air gun to school, as the incident is still under investigation.

CBC News reached out to the Anglophone South School District for comment, but has yet to hear back.