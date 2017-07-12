A proponent of a new rural community in central New Brunswick says the long and complicated process discourages voters from making the leap to amalgamation.

"It is a huge job," said Debby Peck, one of the vice-chairs of the York Rural Community Project.

The proposed York Rural Community, covering an area northwest of Fredericton, would include the local service districts of Douglas, Keswick Ridge, Bright, Kingsclear and the community of Queensbury.

"We've been at it now, as a group — 20 members on the steering committee and upwards of 400 or 500 more who have helped us — through the last two-year period," Peck said.

Peck hopes keeping people informed will swing the vote. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC )

Local service districts and settlements in 12 areas of New Brunswick have formed rural communities since 2007. Ten areas have voted against such amalgamations, and the vote on a proposed Dundas rural community in Kent County ended in a tie.

Local service districts fall under the governance of the Department of Local Government. They do not have mayors or councils and must submit all requests for infrastructure updates, services or other financial aid to the provincial government.

The new rural communities have their own councils and mayors.

But it's not easy to get there, Peck said. The entire York project has been put together by volunteers, and much of the money comes out of pocket from committee members.

A money problem

Thinking of the efforts elsewhere to form rural communities, Peck said money would have "a huge role to play in the projects that weren't successful."

She said a voter with even a small amount of doubt will vote 'no' to forming a rural community, so it's important to keep residents informed and include them in the process.

A second round of consultation on the York Rural Community is Wednesday night at the Keswick Valley Recreation Centre in Burtts Corner.

The Department of Local Government said the decision to band together as a rural community resists solely with the people living in the affected areas.

The York Rural Community Project hopes to join four local service districts and a small community in central New Brunswick. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

But restructuring makes the communities eligible for new funding and increases decision-making at the local level, said Marc André Chiasson, a spokesperson for the department.

"The process in which an LSD can become a rural community follows a consultative and democratic process," he said in email Tuesday.

Stronger as one community

Although almost as many rural community movements have failed as succeeded, Chiasson said the restructuring does help ensure long-term economic and social prosperity.

According to Elections New Brunswick, which keeps track of the new rural communities, the most recent vote on whether to amalgamate was for Lameque and Miscou, where the vote was 1600-725 against.

Cocagne was the first community to consider it, in 2007, and voted no 929-232.

Residents there voted again in October of 2013, and this time voted yes 806-341.

The vote was close in Hanwell that year, with residents saying yes 487-451.

In other communities, the gap was even smaller. In Dundas, there were 420 votes for each side.

Despite some refusal in other some districts to give larger communities a try, Peck said she is confident the York Rural Community will go forward.

The meeting Wednesday is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Next month, three more consultation sessions will take place Aug. 8, 9 and 10.