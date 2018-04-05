Free tax clinics assist low-income New Brunswickers

Free income tax clinics and super clinics have popped up across the province as the April 30 filing deadline approaches.

The sixth and last super clinic, sponsored by the federal and provincial governments and set up for people on low incomes, takes place in Elsipogtog this weekend.

"A lot of people think they don't necessarily have to do their taxes if they haven't made an income, but there's all kinds of different credits and benefits they can access just by doing their taxes," said Monica Laviolette, the financial literacy co-ordinator for the New Brunswick Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation.

In addition to the super clinics, regular tax preparation clinics are being offered in about 40 communities across the province.

The times, locations and income guidelines for the clinics, which are staffed by volunteers, are available on the Canada Revenue Agency website.

People who want to take advantage of the weekend super clinic should have net incomes no higher than $30,000, with maximum spousal incomes of $35,000.

The super clinics are a joint project of the Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation, the Canada Revenue Agency, Service Canada and the provincial Department of Social Development.

"It's added value to the tax clinic that already existed … it's a one-stop shop where people with modest income can come and get their taxes done for free by volunteers," Laviolette said.

The majority of people who attend the clinics are seniors, but they've been open to anyone who meet the criteria. Typically, between 50 and 70 people have shown up, but some clinics have seen up to 375.

The event in Elsipogtog will be held Saturday at the community hall on Big Cove Road from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. It's first come, first served.

What can you bring?

People need to bring proof of identity such as a driver's licence or passport. Also recommended are a social insurance number, birth certificates and tax slips. These would include notice of assessment forms, T4s and any medical forms or donations.

It's also recommended people bring their spouses or common-law partners so the taxes can be done together.

People can also come and learn about different federal and provincial programs, including the Canada learning bond, which people on modest incomes can use for the children's post-secondary education.

"The idea is to open up a registered education savings plan," Laviolette said.