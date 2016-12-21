Fredericton's YMCA has abandoned a proposed $5-an-hour increase in fees for its child-minding service after it drew complaints from parents, especially on social media.

Jason Dickson, CEO of the Fredericton Y, said Wednesday that the organization has decided to create a new membership for families, tailored to their individual needs.

Although it, too, will involve an increase in child-minding costs, the amount will vary depending on the requirements of the family.

Earlier this week, CBC News reported that the gym had sent a note to users of the child-minding service saying they would be charged $5 an hour more starting Jan 10.

Too much for some

The prospect of a fee increase made some families wonder if they'd be able to afford the service down the road.

But Dickson told Information Morning Fredericton on Wednesday that he had met Y members last week to discuss potential changes to different service fees throughout the organization to help cover costs.

The Y is facing a $300,000 deficit and has experienced deficits in previous years as well.

Dickson said the organization had originally planned to roll out a new fee plan this week, even before the news broke about the child-minding service, which provides care for children while their parents exercise.

"We're all guilty sometimes of making a quick decision without waiting to see what the results are," Dickson said.

"A lot of people got stirred up for no good reason."

Dickson said customers will still see a bump in costs in the new year ranging from $1 to $6, depending on the family and use of the service.

"There is some increase, we're not going to say that there's not," he said. "This is very fair."

Dickson said he's received a lot of positive feedback regarding the latest changes.

"It's essentially just tailoring a membership to the family's needs," he said.