Thousands of voters west and northwest of Fredericton have rejected a proposal to form a rural community outside the capital city.

On Monday, 2,066 people voted against the formation of the York Rural Community, while 1,234 voted for its creation.

The proposed community would have taken in a wide area of central New Brunswick. It would have included Islandview, Keswick and Douglas, on the outskirts of Fredericton, and extended north to Napadogan, Hainesville and Deersdale.

The York Rural Community would have had a population of nearly 8,000 people. But the plebiscite results mean the local service district model will continue in those areas.

Meanwhile, the communities of McAdam, Nigadoo, Petit-Rocher and Rexton elected one councillor each.