A project at St. Thomas University's Yellow Box Gallery is challenging people to reflect on their past and consider their futures — through a chalkboard.

The chalkboard has two sides, and across the top of each is a fill-in-the-blank sentence.

One side asks people to finish, "My favourite place to go is ... ," and the other side asks them to finish, "In my lifetime I would love to ... ."

Life goals range from the silly to the serious. (Philip Drost/CBC)

"I love the sense of humour people are bringing to it, but also the seriousness," said Kim Vose Jones, the director and curator of the Yellow Box Gallery.

"There is something very special about being able to bring in and have this open platform where you can just share."

Some of the life goals include dancing with monkeys, swimming with jellyfish, conquering the world, and owning a platypus. Some of the more serious statements include to "see peace in the country where I was born," and to "be happy being me."

Anyone can go to the Yellow Box Gallery at St. Thomas University and share their aspirations. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Vose Jones said projects like this can help people de-stress while thinking about the future, and can also bring a community together.

"We talk a lot about, in fine arts, how the artist creates the work, but the viewer is the one who completes it, and in this way everyone becomes part of the project and I think that's really vital in a community to allow that kind of interaction," said Vose Jones.

"I wanted to bring this here because it's one of my goals is to have more community involvement and more community interaction."

Kim Vose Jones, the curator and director of the gallery, says the project will run until March 13. (Philip Drost/CBC)

The original idea came from an artist in New Orleans named Candy Chang. In 2011, she painted the words, "Before I die I want to," on the side of an abandoned house. Then she invited her neighbours to share their life goals.

Kim Vose Jones said there have been about 2,000 versions of the project in 70 countries.

The project was going to end Friday, but Vose Jones has extended it to March 13.