Even though Saint John wasn't hit by last week's ice storm as severely as the rest of the province, people are looking to purchase woodstoves, say the staff at Alternatives on Rothesay Avenue.

"People in New Brunswick are often related to people in other cities," said Darren Fleming, who works in sales.

"If your sister is up in Bathurst and lost power for a week that's going to put a little bit of concern in you about what could possible happen in Saint John and surrounding area."

Business up provincewide

Alternatives has been operating in Saint John for 40 years and some staff still remember how busy the store became after an ice storm in 1998.

Representatives at Sunpoke Energy Systems in Fredericton and Maritime Fireplace in Moncton also said their shops were packed after Tuesday's storm.

All three stores said hard numbers are difficult to find, but when they see an ice storm coming, they know it's going to be a busy few days.

"The place was full of people," said Paul Jackson, a representative for Sunpoke.

But, it's not just woodstoves.

Jackson said gas heating has taken over wood stove sales in recent years.

He said the convenience of gas heating not needing stacked wood has beaten out the nostalgia of a wood furnace burning in the basement.

Regardless, people often push off upgrading their heating systems until after a storm.

"People, they never think something's going to happen," Jackson said. "And, of course, when it does happen we have lots of people that don't have a source of heat that relies without electricity."

Jackson said last year was a "down" year because it was so mild.

"This year's been much better. We're way up. Our December numbers were the biggest ever."

Keeping people safe

For George LeBlanc, manager of Maritime Fireplace, it's not about the bottom line. It's about ensuring people are safe in their homes.

The major of the calls his business took on Thursday were to visit homes of people who have forgotten how their new systems work, he said.

"I'm more concerned with the safety of the people who live in our communities."

"Making sure they keep their children and families safe."