A 44-year-old woman from Woodstock has been arrested after a collision that left a 44-year-old man from Lower Hainesville dead.

Police said a car and a motorcycle collided Saturday, shortly before 8:30 p.m in Temple, 27 kilometres south of Woodstock.

The man driving the motorcycle died.

Police say the car involved in the crash had left the scene by the time they arrived.

A woman was later arrested and released on a promise to appear in Woodstock court on Nov. 28.

For the investigation, police said they want to speak to two people in a white pickup who were in the area about 8 p.m. and stopped to assist a red Toyota Corolla that had gone off the road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West District RCMP at 506-473-3137 or Crime Stoppers.