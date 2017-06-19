Construction season is well underway and that means more road closures across the city of Fredericton in coming weeks.

Woodstock Road will be closed next week for about a month while crews replace a culvert.

"During that time, Woodstock Road between Marlborough Drive to Hanwell Road, will be closed to through traffic and a detour will be in place to put traffic on Prospect west and Hanwell Road," said Greg McCann, project engineer for the city of Fredericton.

Construction work starts this week along the Woodstock Road at Phyllis Creek, and traffic will be restricted to one lane.

"Definitely a hiccup in travelling along Woodstock Road," said McCann.

There will be a public information meeting about the closure on Wednesday at the Delta Fredericton Hotel from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

McCann said this is an opportunity for the city to go through the project with residents who would like more information. He said the city's been asked to hold these meetings for all major projects throughout the city.

"That's something we've started this year," he said. "We answer a lot of questions that way."

But that's not all

Construction underway along Fredericton's Woodstock Road this week. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC)

Beginning next week, the Sunset Drive area will also see a significant closure between Stone Bridge and the intersection of Manresa Drive and Burpee Street.

In the next couple of weeks, construction will begin at Route 8 and Greenwood Drive to install a new water main. Traffic in that area will be restricted to one lane.

There will be traffic control people as well as traffic signals during the evenings and weekends to direct traffic in that area.

The replacement of a culvert along Waterloo Row will keep the road closed to through traffic from Dunns Crossing Road to Forest Hill Road within the next few weeks. Traffic will be re-routed to Wilsey Road, Kimble Drive and Forest Hill Road for four weeks.

Construction between Canada and Gibson Street is expected to be completed in the next few weeks, meaning the Nashwaak Trail should be open as soon as crews finish installing piping over the next few days.

"That project's moving along and the street should be open in the next couple of weeks," McCann said.