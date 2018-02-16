The Woodstock RCMP are warning that counterfeit prescription pills that contain fentanyl may still be on the street after tests confirmed their presence in the area.

"It is possible," said Const. Greg Manuel, a member of Woodstock RCMP's crime reduction team.

"That was the motivation for letting the public know as soon as we discovered what the results were."

The pills were confiscated in September 2017 from an unrelated investigation near Hartland.

The pills which appear to be Percocet 5, a legal prescription drug that contains oxycodone and acetaminophen, were initially thought to be genuine by the RCMP.

"There was initially no reason to question that they were what they appeared to be, that was up until the results came back from Health Canada," said Manuel.

Manuel said the prevalence of fentanyl in New Brunswick is still low compared to other areas of the country, but that both fentanyl and counterfeit prescription drugs have both been found in the province.

"This wouldn't be the first time that prescription medications have been found to be counterfeit," said Manuel.

Convincing fakes

One of the most dangerous aspects of the fake pills, according to Manuel, is their similarity to the real prescription drugs.

"Prescription pills are very hard to tell that they are in fact counterfeit," said Manuel.



"I've even spoken to some pharmacists that were not confident that by appearance alone they could tell the difference."

Manuel said ingesting any drug has its risks, even if they are legally prescribed ones. The risk is compounded when ingesting drugs that aren't from a legitimate source.

"The problem with these pills is that one never knows what the concentrations of any ingredient is inside them," said Manuel.

Manuel said to the best of his knowledge there have been no overdoses or fatalities related to these pills, however, they could be lethal depending on the amount of fentanyl in a pill and the drug history of the user.

"The possibility is always there," said Manuel.