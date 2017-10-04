A vacant house in the Woodstock area was destroyed by an early morning fire on Wednesday.

The Woodstock fire department received a call at about 4 a.m. that a bungalow was on fire on Cape Road in Newburg, according to Ricky Nicholson, the fire chief in Woodstock.

"The bungalow was fully engulfed and the roof had collapsed," Nicholson said.

"The fire did have a head start on us."

He said it was a total loss and there wasn't much firefighters could do.

Nicholson said firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby woods.

"I've been informed by the neighbour that the home has been vacant for two to three months," Nicholson said.

He said there is about 100 metres before the next home in the area.

NB Power is on the scene to disconnect the power, he said.

The fire is currently under investigation.