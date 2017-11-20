A fire that broke out early Monday morning has destroyed a mobile home in the Woodstock area.

The fire was on Station Road in upper Woodstock just before 3 a.m.

When firefighters first arrived on scene, Woodstock Fire Chief Ricky Nicholson, said heavy smoke was coming from the home.

"The tenant was outside … hollering and screaming," said Nicholson in an interview with CBC News.

There were no injuries involved, but the tenant's cat died inside the fire.

The tenant was out for coffee when the fire broke out, Nicholson said.

There were 12 firefighters on scene and it took about three hours to get the fire under control.

Firefighters are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, but Nicholson believes the fire started in the pellet stove.