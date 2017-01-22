A woman has died from injuries sustained in a snowmobile accident near the Mactaquac Provincial Park. (CBC)

A 52-year-old woman from Lower Kingsclear, N.B., died from injuries she sustained after she was thrown from the snowmobile on which she was a passenger.

Police say the crash happened shortly after 10 p.m.on Jan. 20 on a groomed trail near Route 105, close to the Mactaquac Provincial Park.

Police say a man and woman were travelling on the same snowmobile in a wooded area and lost control on a turn. Both were thrown from the snowmobile.

Police say when emergency crews arrived at the scene, the woman was gravely injured and later died in hospital from those injuries.

The driver did not suffer serious injuries from the crash.

The Keswick RCMP is continuing to investigate the crash.

Earlier the same day, a 49-year-old man was killed after his snowmobile ended up in a stream near Sugarloaf Provincial Park in Atholville.