The death of a woman at a hotel in northern New Brunswick last weekend has been deemed "not suspicious," say RCMP.

The woman's body was discovered in a bedroom at the Super 8 in Campbellton on Saturday afternoon.

An autopsy was performed on Monday afternoon and the woman's death has been deemed "not suspicious in nature," Cpl. François Côté told CBC News on Tuesday.

The cause of death has not been released.

The identity of the woman, who was in her early 50s, has not been released either.

"Unfortunately, for privacy reasons and for respect for the family, we won't be releasing her identity," said Côté.

He did confirm the woman was from the "Campbellton and Moncton area."

"She was [going] back and forth," he said.

Police were called to the Super 8 on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. after a hotel employee made the discovery.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, said Côté.