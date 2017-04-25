The Crown called an expert in tactical operations and the use of force Tuesday as its first witness at the RCMP's trial on charges it violated the Canada Labour Code in the Moncton Mountie shootings.

The national police force was charged with four health and safety violations after an investigation into the shootings of five RCMP officers on June 4, 2014, in Moncton that left three dead and two wounded.

RCMP Supt. Bruce Stuart, who has been with the RCMP since 1990, is a certified instructor in carbine training and helped develop a training policy surrounding IARD, for immediate action rapid deployment, when officers go into active shooting situations.

'It was overwhelming'

In 2006, a briefing note discussed needing to either make considerable improvements to shotguns for these situations or for the force to look at carbines, which are superior to shotguns, said Stuart.

The briefing note made its way up the management chain. The deputy commissioner instructed Stuart to continue researching carbines, but Stuart was alone on the project and had a dozen other projects he was working on at the same time, the Moncton courtroom heard.

"I get the sense this was all-consuming at the time," said Crown prosecutor Paul Adams.

"It was overwhelming, I think would be the only way to describe it," replied Stuart.

An independent researcher was ultimately hired and recommended in 2011 that the RCMP adopt carbines, Stuart said.

Adopting carbines for RCMP officers was discussed in 2006, a Moncton courtroom heard Tuesday. On June 4, 2014, carbines were not available to the Moncton Mounties who responded to the Justin Bourque shooting rampage. (CBC)

The trial began Monday in Moncton provincial court with the court hearing opening statements from Adams and defence lawyer Mark Ertel.

Adams said it was the Crown's position if the RCMP had complied with labour code requirements, at least some of the deaths and injuries could have been avoided. Ertel argued the RCMP did not cause the deaths.

Officers were outgunned

Adams told the court the officers were outgunned, bringing pistols and shotguns to a lopsided gunfight against more accurate and more powerful weapons used by Justin Bourque during his shooting rampage.

None of the officers who responded were wearing hard body armour and only had pistols to defend themselves. All were shot within 20 minutes as they responded to reports of a heavily armed man walking around the north end of Moncton.

Bourque was captured and convicted of the killings — he's serving the longest sentence in the country's history— after a 28-hour manhunt that put the north end under lockdown.

Charges after investigation

Employment and Social Development Canada investigated, which happens any time a federal government employee dies on the job.

The investigation concluded in May 2015 with charges against the national police force, which was accused of four health and safety violations under the Canada Labour Code.

No individual RCMP manager or supervisor is named in the charges, which are:

Failing to provide RCMP members with appropriate use of force equipment and related user training when responding to an active threat or active shooter event.

Failing to provide RCMP members with appropriate information, instruction and/or training to ensure their health and safety when responding to an active threat or active shooter event in an open environment.

Failing to provide RCMP supervisory personnel with appropriate information, instruction and/or training to ensure the health and safety of RCMP members when responding to an active threat or active shooter event in an open environment.

Failing to ensure the health and safety at work of every person employed by it, namely: RCMP members, was protected.

Each charge carries a maximum fine of $1 million.

Just over two months have been set aside for the trial.

The RCMP pleaded not guilty to all charges and elected to be tried by judge only.

There have been a series of closed-door discussions between the national police force and the Crown since the charges were laid, but a resolution has not been reached.

Not the first time

An internal review of the shooting by retired assistant commissioner Alphonse MacNeil found the officers were outgunned by Bourque.

MacNeil's 64 recommendations included expediting the deployment of patrol carbines and training, which has since been undertaken across the force.

But the internal probe failed to satisfy some critics, who repeatedly called for a public inquiry into the shootings.

A similar review of the shooting of four Mounties who were ambushed and killed by a farm owner in Mayerthorpe, Alta., in 2005, had already concluded frontline officers needed high-powered rifles and training immediately.