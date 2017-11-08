The time has come to dig out your snow shovel, boots and parka — Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Campbellton and Restigouche County about wintry conditions, expected to start Thursday night.

"An approaching weather system is forecast to spread snow into northwestern New Brunswick overnight Thursday night," read the weather statement.

"While it is too soon to predict exact accumulations, latest indications suggest some areas may receive in excess of 5 cm before the snow tapers off Friday morning."

It's unlikely that any snow that does accumulate will melt for at least a couple of days.

On Friday, temperatures will fall below 0 C as a northwesterly flow behind the system brings in a cold air mass. The sub-freezing temperatures will also continue for most of the weekend.



Motorists planning travel are advised to be ready for wintry driving conditions.