In Atlantic Canada, festival season extends way past the dog days of summer.

Saint Andrews is getting in on the growing trend of winter music festivals, including Shivering Songs in Fredericton, Stereophonic in Sackville, and In the Dead of Winter in Halifax.

"There's not just stuff happening here in the summer," said Steel, who is organizing the Winter Warmer music fest in Saint Andrews from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29.

"It's a winter town, too."

Emerging artists, bigger names

One of the objectives of Warmer Warmer is to showcase both emerging artists artists and bigger names, said Steel.

Past years have featured acts like Chris (Old Man) Luedecke, and Juno-nominated Matt Anderson "playing to a crowd of about 10 people, before anyone knew who he was," said Steel.

Mo Kenney is among the featured artists at Winter Warmer, which takes place Jan. 26 to Jan. 29 in Saint Andrews. (CBC)

This year's lineup includes award-winning Dartmouth rocker Mo Kenny, bluesy Isaac and Blewett, and CBC Searchlight finalist Dylan Menzie. In addition to big-name New Brunswick acts like Jessica Rhaye, Owe Steel, and Dwayne Doucette of Earthbound Trio, Australian singer-songwriter Liz Stringer will make her New Brunswick debut.

Cozy good time

'Cozy' is the operative word at New Brunswick's winter music festivals. (incourage.me)

With clear weather in the weekend forecast, Winter Warmer is a great excuse for Frederictonians and Saint Johners to make the jaunt to Charlotte County, Steel said. Tickets are still available for some shows via the festival site.

"You don't have to be outside in order to enjoy music," Steel said. "Why not create a warm, cozy atmosphere and bring people together and out of the doldrums?"

"It's a great time to lift the spirits a little bit."

