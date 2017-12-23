This weekend's weather is going to make last-minute Christmas shopping a little more difficult as most of New Brunswick is under warnings for freezing rain, snowfall and winter storms.

It also caused a power outage early Saturday evening leaving more than 1,000 people in Memramcook without power. NB Power's website did not indicate how long the outage would last.

Eleven areas are under freezing rain warnings:

Fredericton and Southern York County.

Grand Falls and Victoria County.

Grand Lake and Queens County.

Kent County, Miramichi and area.

Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick.

Mount Carleton — Renous Highway.

Oromocto and Sunbury County.

Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville.

Sussex and Kennebecasis Valley.

Kings County.

Woodstock and Carleton County.

A statement from Environment Canada said a low-pressure system is coming from the northern U.S. and will move through New Brunswick tonight and into Sunday.

"It will bring freezing rain and heavy ice pellets for the majority of the province," the statement said.

Around five to 10 millimetres of freezing rain is expected, but conditions should improve overnight and early Sunday morning.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery," the statement said. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

Meanwhile, Edmundston and Madawaska, Campbellton and Restigouche counties are under a snowfall warning.

A total of 15 to 20 centimetres is expected to hit those regions.

The Acadian Penninsula, Bathurst and Chaleur region are under winter storm warnings.

According to Environment Canada, these areas should expect 20 centimetres of snow with a few hours of freezing rain.



"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," the statement said.