Winter storm warnings and watches have been issued for parts of southern New Brunswick.

Environment Canada says anyone living in the area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions. They are advising against travel, if possible.

The national weather service advises people to watch for updated weather statements.

The areas under warning are:

Saint John and County.

Sussex - Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County.

Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick.

Fundy National Park

The areas under watch are:

Grand Lake and Queens County.

Kent County.

Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County.

Kouchibouguac National Park.​

A warning indicates that severe weather will occur or is occurring, while a watch alerts people that conditions are favourable for severe weather.

Blowing snow

There will be blowing snow overnight with as much as 25 centimetres expected. Wind will become northeast 20 km/h tonight, then north 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h after midnight. Temperatures will reach a low of –12 C.

The snow and blowing snow will end late Sunday morning with another two centimetres of snow during that time.

The wind will be north 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h, becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h early in the afternoon. Temperatures during the day will be –9 C to –14 C and will fall to –22 C.

Other parts of the province will get between five and 10 centimetres.

Environment Canada is also warning that coastal sections along the Northumberland Strait may see higher than normal water levels near high tide on Sunday.