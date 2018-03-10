New Brunswickers are digging out from a storm that's left some places with more than 20 centimetres of snow.

According to Environment Canada, Pokemouche received the highest amount of snowfall with 29 centimetres, while Shediac got 27 centimetres, the Saint John Airport had 17 centimetres and Moncton received 16 centimetres.

The province has been hit by two low-pressure systems that have rolled over the Maritimes since Thursday.